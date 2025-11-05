Skip The Microwave – This Keeps Coffee Hot Without Ruining The Taste
For coffee drinkers in need of a piping hot boost in the morning, cold coffee is a real buzzkill. The only thing sadder than cold coffee is, well, no coffee. While you might consider reheating that cold cup of joe in the microwave, you probably won't be happy with the results. Putting aside the facts that your coffee begins degrading the minute you've finished brewing it and that a dirty microwave can impart nasty flavors to liquids, microwaves heat things up very quickly, which means you can exceed temperatures of 140 degrees Fahrenheit before you know it.
In a recent interview with The Takeout, coffee expert Andrea Allen, who co-founded Onyx Coffee Lab, spilled the (coffee) beans on how she believes microwaves alter and decrease the quality of coffee. "Microwaves change the structural composition of anything being used in them," she explains. "So, I'm pretty anti-microwave when it comes to coffee." Her recommendation? A mug warmer. "If you like your coffee to stay hot for a long period of time," she adds, "mug warmers are a great idea."
An inexpensive gadget, warmers make the perfect cool-weather gift, from the casual sipper to the most ardent aficionado (and tea drinkers too), allowing them to savor that rich, roasty-toasty flavor, sans the dreaded cooldown. Designed to maintain a consistent temperature for your coffee or tea, an electric mug warmer is a simple, coaster-shaped gizmo that plugs into a wall socket or USB port (some are battery powered) and consists of a warming plate and internal heating coils powered by electricity.
A hot coffee lover's best friend
To reap the benefits of your mug warmer, place freshly made coffee on it right away to prevent cooling down in the first place. If your warmer has the option, set it to that optimum 140-degree temperature to get that good-good to the last drop. Many mug warmers come with temperature controls as well as auto shut-off features, such as this Vobaga Mug Warmer. Combine this with the 26 coffee hacks you need to know for a better cup, and you're well on your way to coffee nirvana. Just remember to skip the paper to-go cups of your custom Starbucks order, pouring your coffee instead into a ceramic mug (or look into to-go cup warmers, like this one by Vintter Cup Warmer). Pro-tip: set your unlit candle on it to enjoy the fragrance without the smoke.
If you still want your cuppa to reach that heat, there are two more things you can do to achieve the perfectly prolonged hot cup of liquid energy, even in the dead of winter. Add a mug cover made of either silicone, bamboo, or ceramic to prevent any heat from escaping. Additionally, Allen also recommends preheating your mug by filling it with boiling water while the coffee brews. Then, you simply need to empty it right before pouring your coffee in. Afterward, just power it on and bask in the knowledge that science is taking good care of you and your java.
