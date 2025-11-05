Skip The Microwave – This Keeps Coffee Hot Without Ruining The Taste

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For coffee drinkers in need of a piping hot boost in the morning, cold coffee is a real buzzkill. The only thing sadder than cold coffee is, well, no coffee. While you might consider reheating that cold cup of joe in the microwave, you probably won't be happy with the results. Putting aside the facts that your coffee begins degrading the minute you've finished brewing it and that a dirty microwave can impart nasty flavors to liquids, microwaves heat things up very quickly, which means you can exceed temperatures of 140 degrees Fahrenheit before you know it.

In a recent interview with The Takeout, coffee expert Andrea Allen, who co-founded Onyx Coffee Lab, spilled the (coffee) beans on how she believes microwaves alter and decrease the quality of coffee. "Microwaves change the structural composition of anything being used in them," she explains. "So, I'm pretty anti-microwave when it comes to coffee." Her recommendation? A mug warmer. "If you like your coffee to stay hot for a long period of time," she adds, "mug warmers are a great idea."

An inexpensive gadget, warmers make the perfect cool-weather gift, from the casual sipper to the most ardent aficionado (and tea drinkers too), allowing them to savor that rich, roasty-toasty flavor, sans the dreaded cooldown. Designed to maintain a consistent temperature for your coffee or tea, an electric mug warmer is a simple, coaster-shaped gizmo that plugs into a wall socket or USB port (some are battery powered) and consists of a warming plate and internal heating coils powered by electricity.