Subway Will Drop Its Own Version Of The Turducken For The 2025 Holidays

Finding a shortcut to put a good Thanksgiving meal on the table is always welcome, and starting this month Subway is offering a quick-and-easy sandwich variation on one of the most complicated holiday centerpieces: the Turducken. Normally made by stuffing a chicken inside a duck that is then stuffed inside a turkey, the Turducken has become a quirky holiday tradition for many over the past few decades. While the Turducken's origins are a bit of a mystery, it has always seemed like more of a novelty than a great way to cook a dinner, but there is no denying its meaty appeal. The main issue isn't that it's not tasty, but that it makes a meal that's already a project even tougher — and that is where Subway comes in with its new TurHamKen sandwich.

Starting on November 13, Subway will be introducing its new "Festive Feast" collection for the holidays, which features three different seasonal sandwiches, including the TurHamKen, its take on the Turducken. While you may be disappointed to learn Subway isn't trying its hand at duck, the TurHamKen sandwich copies that meal by sandwiching three classic meat centerpieces together. As the name suggests, it combines Subway's oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, and rotisserie-style chicken on one sandwich, along with Monterey cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, and mayo. But the meat combo isn't the only thing holiday about it, as Subway will also top the sandwich with its new stuffing and cranberry sauce.