Subway Will Drop Its Own Version Of The Turducken For The 2025 Holidays
Finding a shortcut to put a good Thanksgiving meal on the table is always welcome, and starting this month Subway is offering a quick-and-easy sandwich variation on one of the most complicated holiday centerpieces: the Turducken. Normally made by stuffing a chicken inside a duck that is then stuffed inside a turkey, the Turducken has become a quirky holiday tradition for many over the past few decades. While the Turducken's origins are a bit of a mystery, it has always seemed like more of a novelty than a great way to cook a dinner, but there is no denying its meaty appeal. The main issue isn't that it's not tasty, but that it makes a meal that's already a project even tougher — and that is where Subway comes in with its new TurHamKen sandwich.
Starting on November 13, Subway will be introducing its new "Festive Feast" collection for the holidays, which features three different seasonal sandwiches, including the TurHamKen, its take on the Turducken. While you may be disappointed to learn Subway isn't trying its hand at duck, the TurHamKen sandwich copies that meal by sandwiching three classic meat centerpieces together. As the name suggests, it combines Subway's oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, and rotisserie-style chicken on one sandwich, along with Monterey cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, and mayo. But the meat combo isn't the only thing holiday about it, as Subway will also top the sandwich with its new stuffing and cranberry sauce.
Subway's Thanksgiving-themed Festive Feast collection has three new sandwiches with stuffing and cranberry sauce
In addition to the TurHamKen sandwich, customers can also order the Festive Chicken and Festive Turkey sandwiches, which feature those meats by themselves, along with the same toppings as the TurHamKen. But don't think the famously customizable Subway is going to stop you from being creative. The stuffing and cranberry sauce will also be available as additions on any of your favorite Subway sandwiches for only $1 extra a piece. Subway notes that the cranberry sauce recipe has a classic tart flavor, while the turkey stuffing is made with parsley, rosemary, sage, breadcrumbs, and broth. Do turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce go on an Italian B.M.T.? Only one way to find out.
If you want to try out one of the new Festive Feast collection sandwiches without spending more dough around the holidays, Subway is also launching a limited-time promotion where MVP rewards members can buy one footlong sub and get a second for only $1. All you need to do is use code FOOTLONGFAN at checkout. However, the deal is only available through the Subway mobile app and for online orders. Just make sure you get on it before you miss the chance to find out what happens when you mash up Thanksgiving dinner with a Sweet Onion Teriyaki sandwich.