Rewind to 1927. While strolling down 14th Street in Washington D.C., you reach building 3218, and there it is: the newly-launched Hot Shoppes. This humble stand sells tamales, chili con carne, coffee, and A&W Root Beer. Hospitality is full of surprises — but looking back, nobody would have guessed that its leadership would eventually evolve into Marriott International.

The stand was run by the husband-wife duo, J. Willard and Alice Marriott, and was so successful that, by 1960, it expanded to 70 restaurants across seven states. Adding to its root beer, the menu grew to include the "Mighty Mo" double-decker hamburger, chicken boxes, seafood-based mariner's boxes, and even salads after wartime rationing.

One of Marriott's five core values is particularly telling: the company vows to welcome change,"and it's certainly upheld its side of the bargain. Have you heard about its Cancun hotel bar, where you can try more than 150 margarita flavors? Or the rooftop with a Texas-shaped lazy river, a definite contender for the best pool bars in the US? Marriott has a reputation for pushing the boundaries; still, it's mind-blowing to think that a root beer stand paved its way.