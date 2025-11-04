Your Boxed Brownies Deserve Olive Oil — Here's Why

The best brownies don't need any extra add-ins to make them delicious, but that doesn't stop us from sprucing up the kind that come from a box. From chocolate chunks to candied pecans, a little something extra brings a nice touch to boxed brownies — but olive oil will make the treat truly shine.

Every home baker and sweet treat aficionado knows to slightly alter the brownie box's instructions for a better product: Use three eggs rather than two for a fudgier finish; swap water for milk to make the brownies richer. Using olive oil in place of vegetable oil, however, is the tip you never knew you needed. The simple swap makes even the best boxed brownie mix taste homemade. Olive oil is earthy, a little spicy, and kinda fruity, easily giving your run-of-the-mill store-bought brownies a luxurious twist.

The fat automatically adds depth to the treat, and is the perfect ingredient to complement the complexities of dark chocolate in brownies. Best of all, it provides brownies with a delectably moist mouthfeel. Olive oil undergoes less processing than vegetable oil, giving it a thicker, velvety texture that results in richer desserts. When making the switch, use a 1:1 ratio of vegetable and olive oil.