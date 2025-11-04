Your Favorite Cozy Soup, Reimagined As A One-Pot Casserole You'll Make On Repeat

Foodies have been whipping up simple-yet-flavorful onion soups since antiquity. French onion soup as modern foodies know (and love) it began cropping up in the mid-1600s. Historically, French onion soup is all about modest, minimal ingredients becoming something complex via time and technique. Incidentally, we no longer live in the 1600s. Introducing: Tasting Table's cheesy French onion soup pasta casserole recipe – which is a mouthful both linguistically and literally.

Our cheesy French onion soup pasta casserole is filling, warming, and comes together in one pot. Don't be surprised if it joins your go-to casserole recipe rotation for busy weeknights. Yet, thanks to its flavor profile of caramelized onions, white wine, thyme, and nutty Gruyère, it's sophisticated enough to serve at a dinner party. Since it is inspired by classic savory French onion soup (aka soupe à l'oignon gratinée), this pasta casserole begins with a base of well-caramelized onions. If your caramelization game is crying out for an upgrade, we have a foolproof caramelized onions method to help.

This pasta casserole hits the classic soup with a few hearty upgrades (namely pasta and ground beef) that usher the French onion flavor profile foodies love into entree territory. Any short pasta shape you have on-hand will work here, but here at Tasting Table, our top pick is orecchiette (Italian for "little ears"). These small concave scoops can hold more of that flavorful broth and cheese in every bite.