The Thanksgiving Side Dish Duff Goldman Loves So Much His Mom Still Makes It Every Year

What is Thanksgiving without its traditions? Most families have at least one dish that is a Thanksgiving staple, something everyone expects to eat each year. According to YouGov, there are six traditional dishes that over 50% of Americans expect at a Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey (brined, fried, or otherwise), mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, bread, and pie. When Tasting Table spoke with celebrity baker Duff Goldman and the subject turned to Thanksgiving, he surprised us with a lesser-known favorite that he has every year — oyster stuffing.

If you've never heard of oyster stuffing before, it's probably exactly what you think it is. A traditional oyster stuffing is made with bread, a mix of aromatics and spices, and diced oysters. "My mom makes this every year and it's just for me, because I'm the only one that likes it," Goldman says. "I love it and nobody else does, which I don't understand. It's great."

So how did Goldman come to love the stuffing if no one else in his family enjoys it? "I grew up on Cape Cod. We grew up on the water in Massachusetts. We ate a lot of seafood," he explains. "Where we grew up, it's the town next to Plymouth where the pilgrims landed in the first place, and we got some pretty authentic Thanksgivings happening there."