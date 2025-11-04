Why Football And Food Fans Think Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes' Steakhouse Is Worth A Visit

A lot of celebrities are opening restaurants and entering the world of culinary business. Initially, these restaurants are met with great hype, but they do not all stand the test of time. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, two star players on the Kansas City Chiefs football team, are still in the honeymoon phase of their new steakhouse, 1587 Prime. Named after their combined jersey numbers, the restaurant opened on September 17, 2025, and is likely not where the average fan would dine on a regular Friday night; the place is glitzy, pricey, and has a strict dress code. While we haven't yet had the chance to review it, many football (and fine dining) fans do find the experience worth the price tag.

First and foremost, the food at this upmarket steakhouse is reportedly delicious. The menu features prime steak cuts and pricey Wagyu beef, with source farms disclosed directly on the menu for each individual cut. There are also abundant seafood options including twin lobster tails or roasted branzino for those who are not in the mood for beef. The ambiance is decidedly luxe, with an interior clad in marble and gold hues, live music every single evening, and even an occasional celebrity sighting — someone on Reddit spotted Travis and Taylor Swift there after a home game. The cocktails come with captivating at-table presentations, such as being set on fire. Mixed drinks also have fun names that feel like inside jokes with the fans — both the Chiefs (the bourbon based Big Yeti is named in honor of Travis's nickname) and the Swifties (a rum-based Showtime is named after the "It's showtime!" tagline for Taylor's Showgirl tour) respectively.