Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes By Bringing An Old-School Comfort Dish Back To Your Kitchen
Found yourself with cold, unappetizing, dried-out leftover mashed potatoes on your hands? Rather than toss them or reheat them as a side, try giving the spuds a makeover. While there are plenty of ingenious ways to use up leftover mashed potatoes that may never have crossed your mind, one particularly great option is shepherd's pie.
For the uninitiated, shepherd's pie is an old-school classic. It's a casserole consisting of meat and mixed veggies, topped with fluffy, mashed potatoes. According to the History Channel, shepherd's pie is a traditional Irish dish, though the British and Scottish have also made claims to it. A similar version called cottage pie, in fact, pre-dates it. The main difference between the two, as any stickler will tell you, is that shepherd's pie uses ground lamb, whereas cottage pie uses ground beef. Either way, they're both delicious and act as a no-brainer to repurpose potatoes.
Hearty, comforting, and easy-to-make, shepherd's pie a full meal in a dish that's able to feed the whole family. Want to make it as economical as possible? Bag the rules and use any ground or shredded meat you have on hand. Call it shepherd or cottage, but whatever you do, make the pie. Take care to spread mashed potatoes evenly (leaving no spaces) when adding them to the top of the meat and veggie mix in a simple shepherd's pie recipe. Then, pop it all in the oven to bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the spuds are golden-hued.
Shepherd's pie: The perfect leftover makeover
Both shepherd's pie and cottage pie (besides being potato dishes you'll wish you knew about sooner) have a long history as peasant food, and as such, they're often made entirely from leftovers. Another reason this is such a great hack is that, you too, can carry on this time-honored tradition and know you're standing on the shoulders of those who came before. Now, what's more cottagecore than that? While carrots, onions, and peas are some of the most commonly used vegetables for a shepherd's pie, any veggie will do (including those leftover from last night's dinner). Even if you're not using leftovers, many of us have this triad hanging around our kitchens anyway.
Though shepherd's pie doesn't traditionally contain cheese, many modern recipes call for it to add a bit more crave-worthy flavor, helping to cover any leftovers no longer at their gustatory peak. Two cheeses commonly used are cheddar and parmesan, but recipes run the gamut, so you can choose your favorite. Whichever you decide, it can be mixed into the mash, grated on top, or both for a super cheesy result.
And if you have leftover turkey and mashed potatoes post-Thanksgiving (as many of us in the U.S. do), you can make a shredded turkey meat version of shepherd's pie, even adding in stuffing and potentially using sweet potatoes in place of regular spuds for an updated, seasonal twist. Whatever ingredients you choose, don't forget this mashed potato secret that will elevate your shepherd's pie.