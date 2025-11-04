Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes By Bringing An Old-School Comfort Dish Back To Your Kitchen

Found yourself with cold, unappetizing, dried-out leftover mashed potatoes on your hands? Rather than toss them or reheat them as a side, try giving the spuds a makeover. While there are plenty of ingenious ways to use up leftover mashed potatoes that may never have crossed your mind, one particularly great option is shepherd's pie.

For the uninitiated, shepherd's pie is an old-school classic. It's a casserole consisting of meat and mixed veggies, topped with fluffy, mashed potatoes. According to the History Channel, shepherd's pie is a traditional Irish dish, though the British and Scottish have also made claims to it. A similar version called cottage pie, in fact, pre-dates it. The main difference between the two, as any stickler will tell you, is that shepherd's pie uses ground lamb, whereas cottage pie uses ground beef. Either way, they're both delicious and act as a no-brainer to repurpose potatoes.

Hearty, comforting, and easy-to-make, shepherd's pie a full meal in a dish that's able to feed the whole family. Want to make it as economical as possible? Bag the rules and use any ground or shredded meat you have on hand. Call it shepherd or cottage, but whatever you do, make the pie. Take care to spread mashed potatoes evenly (leaving no spaces) when adding them to the top of the meat and veggie mix in a simple shepherd's pie recipe. Then, pop it all in the oven to bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the spuds are golden-hued.