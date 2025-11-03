This Fall Dessert Mashup Starts With A Box Of Brownie Mix

Regardless of the time of year, a pan of brownies is always a welcome treat. But there is no reason that these chocolatey confections can't also change with the seasons. One genius trick for bringing an autumnal angle to a simple pan of brownies involves mashing it up with another seasonal favorite: pecan pie.

The technique is actually quite simple, and starts with a store-bought brownie mix. All you have to do is bake up a pan of your favorite brand from the list of the absolute best boxed brownie mixes, then top it with a bit of pecan pie filling and toss it back into the oven. The result is the best of both worlds: gooey, chocolatey brownies on the bottom and rich, sweet pecan pie on top.

Now, this does mean dirtying one additional pan — as you'll need to cook the pecan pie filling on the stove — but that's a small price to pay for the decadence this adds to your boxed brownies. Just take the filling ingredients from this classic pecan pie recipe and whisk them together in a skillet. Bring it up to medium heat, stirring often, and cook until the mixture coats the back of a spoon.

Bake the brownies according to the package directions — maybe a few minutes less, so they aren't quite cooked through — then pour the thickened pecan pie mixture over the top. Put the pan back in the oven for around 25 minutes, until it is nice and bubbly. Once they're finished baking, you can let the pan cool and fully set, or serve them while they are still warm and delightfully gooey.