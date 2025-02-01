Alton Brown Ditches The Bourbon In His Pecan Pie For Another Spirit
When it comes to classic pecan pie, most recipes call for bourbon. The spirit's base notes, such as vanilla and caramel, are infused into the pie long after the alcohol has cooked off. But there's a different spirit that celebrity chef Alton Brown opts for: rye whiskey. While the liquors are quite similar, Brown has good reason for the bourbon-adjacent swap.
"The way I see it, eating bourbon pecan pie reminds me of eating spiced nuts while drinking an old fashioned, so why not make it the way I like to drink it, with rye instead of bourbon, and plenty of bitters to balance the sugar," Brown said on Instagram.
While there are plenty of ways to switch up your go-to recipe (try 16 of our favorite ways to elevate your pecan pie), Brown's swap alters the overall flavor of the pie by introducing more complex flavors. Instead of the dessert-friendly base notes of bourbon, rye brings lots of spice to the sweet treat. But how exactly does rye add these flavors?
How does rye change the flavor of pecan pie?
The flavors that the spirit introduces to pecan pie ultimately come down to the key differences between bourbon and rye. One of the most important differences is the base grain each type of spirit uses. While the majority of bourbon mash is made from corn, rye is made from rye grain. Because bourbon relies so heavily on corn, it's ultimately sweeter with those familiar notes of vanilla, caramel, and even chocolate. Because rye provides a drier flavor in rye whiskey, it yields a spicier flavor profile with notes that are herbal and minty. Despite the different flavor profiles, both spirits are aged in new-charred oak barrels, giving both a similar oak flavor.
When combined with sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract, rye's signature spice gives the pie more complexity than bourbon. By adding bitters to the recipe, Brown ensures the dessert doesn't become overly sweet — which it often can — and remains balanced. So if you find pecan pie too sweet, try Brown's trick for swapping the spirit.