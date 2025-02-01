Alton Brown Ditches The Bourbon In His Pecan Pie For Another Spirit

When it comes to classic pecan pie, most recipes call for bourbon. The spirit's base notes, such as vanilla and caramel, are infused into the pie long after the alcohol has cooked off. But there's a different spirit that celebrity chef Alton Brown opts for: rye whiskey. While the liquors are quite similar, Brown has good reason for the bourbon-adjacent swap.

"The way I see it, eating bourbon pecan pie reminds me of eating spiced nuts while drinking an old fashioned, so why not make it the way I like to drink it, with rye instead of bourbon, and plenty of bitters to balance the sugar," Brown said on Instagram.

While there are plenty of ways to switch up your go-to recipe (try 16 of our favorite ways to elevate your pecan pie), Brown's swap alters the overall flavor of the pie by introducing more complex flavors. Instead of the dessert-friendly base notes of bourbon, rye brings lots of spice to the sweet treat. But how exactly does rye add these flavors?