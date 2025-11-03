The Cheap, Filling Microwave Rice Meal That Rivals Ramen

When late-night hunger strikes, it's instant ramen that comes to our rescue every time. It's fast, easy, and just hearty enough to satisfy your hunger. Really, there's no better choice. At least, that's the consensus until instant (or ready-to-heat) rice enters the conversation. Microwave rice along with canned beans and you will have another unexpectedly delicious option for low-effort meals.

Cooking rice from scratch is a multi-step process of rinsing, boiling, and steaming — all of which can be quite a hassle when you've got no time or energy. Instant rice is already pre-cooked, so it only needs a few minutes reheat at the push of a button. It's good and versatile enough for just about anything, but especially canned beans, which are also just a convenient few minutes in the microwave away from gracing your bowl. Not only are they great for starchy, nutty pops of flavors, but they also serve as an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber.

The only question that remains is whether the rice tastes the same as regular varieties, and the answer boils down to the specific instant rice brands. Some are indistinguishable, while others might catch you off guard with how hard and clumpy they are. It's a trial-and-error process finding what works best with your palate, but once you do, it's absolutely worth it.