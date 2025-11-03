The Cheap, Filling Microwave Rice Meal That Rivals Ramen
When late-night hunger strikes, it's instant ramen that comes to our rescue every time. It's fast, easy, and just hearty enough to satisfy your hunger. Really, there's no better choice. At least, that's the consensus until instant (or ready-to-heat) rice enters the conversation. Microwave rice along with canned beans and you will have another unexpectedly delicious option for low-effort meals.
Cooking rice from scratch is a multi-step process of rinsing, boiling, and steaming — all of which can be quite a hassle when you've got no time or energy. Instant rice is already pre-cooked, so it only needs a few minutes reheat at the push of a button. It's good and versatile enough for just about anything, but especially canned beans, which are also just a convenient few minutes in the microwave away from gracing your bowl. Not only are they great for starchy, nutty pops of flavors, but they also serve as an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber.
The only question that remains is whether the rice tastes the same as regular varieties, and the answer boils down to the specific instant rice brands. Some are indistinguishable, while others might catch you off guard with how hard and clumpy they are. It's a trial-and-error process finding what works best with your palate, but once you do, it's absolutely worth it.
Get endlessly creative with instant rice and canned beans
Both rice and canned beans are so versatile, so why not utilize them to bring some of your favorite hearty rice recipes to life? White rice is undoubtedly the most common choice, but you can also stock up on red rice, brown rice, and quinoa to switch things up. With a bit more time, consider simmering the beans with canned tomato sauce and any available herbs or seasonings for an extra-rich, tangy edge of flavor. As long as you don't mind a bit of quick cooking, heating up some frozen meatballs or air-frying tofu are also great for some extra protein. Got some leftover rotisserie chicken from your last dinner? Throw it in as well.
For a lighter approach, try a burrito rice bowl. Pair the beans with other burrito staples such as ground meat, cheese, pickled jalapeños, and any fresh (or canned) veggies you happen to have. Maybe even add a few spoonfuls of store-bought salsa. With a few tortillas on hand, you can even use those ingredients as filling for a full-blown burrito. Alternatively, a Hawaiian rice bowl is a splendid idea if you currently have pineapples and avocado, and infinitely better once canned meat like Spam joins in. With beans and rice already available, you can recreate the magic of this New Orleans red beans and rice recipe with the help of Creole seasoning, smoked sausages, and fragrant herbs.