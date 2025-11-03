The High-Proof Bourbon That Deserves A Spot On Your Shelf Next To Eagle Rare And Old Rip Van Winkle
Bourbon is a very special kind of spirit, and those who drink it often see it as a hobby as much as a preferred libation. While even the most novice bourbon drinkers have likely heard of Eagle Rare and Old Rip Van Winkle, there is another brand that could impress any connoisseur and give even the best of the best bourbons a run for their money.
For someone who is a beginner in the bourbon scene, selecting the right one can be a difficult choice given all the nuanced varieties that exist. If you're looking for your next favorite bourbon, Old Carter is a name you'll want to remember. When we ranked 30 of the best bourbon brands, Old Carter came in at an impressive fourth place. From its exceptional flavors to smooth drinkability, Old Carter is sure to delight bourbon fanatics and casual drinkers alike. The price tag is hefty, though, with bottles typically going for a few hundred dollars, with some even being sold for nearly $500. But you'll get some good bang for your buck with this bourbon, because Old Carter has a notoriously high ABV. Once bottled, bourbon has to be at least 80-proof by law, but most Old Carter bottles hit well above that 100-proof marker, with some even as high as 140-proof.
How Old Carter carved its place in the bourbon industry
The Louisville-based Old Carter distillery has been operating for only a few years and was founded by a man named Mark Carter. Carter's alcoholic beverage background was actually in wine, but he transitioned over to bourbon in 2011 when he acquired the Kentucky Owl bourbon brand. When the company was sold in 2017, Carter had already fallen in love with the art and culture of bourbon whisky, which led him to create his very own brand, Old Carter. Carter utilizes his wine experience — particularly his knowledge of barrel aging — to enhance and influence his bourbon distilling practices and lays a personal hand on every bottle that is produced.
Besides the high alcohol content and exceptional quality, Old Carter's exclusivity is boosted by the fact that it is also made in very small and limited batches, much like the coveted Pappy Van Winkle and Rip Van Winkle bourbons. It's regarded as some of the best bourbon available, with many reviews noting complex flavors and nuanced notes. One reviewer on Reddit shared details of their experience tasting an Old Carter bourbon batch 2-CA that was released in 2022, of which there were only 721 bottles produced. They described notes of "leather and caramel" and "a pretty big blast of oak." Another reviewer who sampled a batch of the 1-CO Old Carter bourbon from the 2023 lineup described the taste as having, "...notes of vanilla, chocolate with chili flakes, sweet oak, black pepper, and barrel char that ebb and flow for a good 45 seconds after the swallow." If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of bourbon or are searching for the perfect gift for your favorite bourbon connoisseur, then Old Carter is the bottle to grab.