The High-Proof Bourbon That Deserves A Spot On Your Shelf Next To Eagle Rare And Old Rip Van Winkle

Bourbon is a very special kind of spirit, and those who drink it often see it as a hobby as much as a preferred libation. While even the most novice bourbon drinkers have likely heard of Eagle Rare and Old Rip Van Winkle, there is another brand that could impress any connoisseur and give even the best of the best bourbons a run for their money.

For someone who is a beginner in the bourbon scene, selecting the right one can be a difficult choice given all the nuanced varieties that exist. If you're looking for your next favorite bourbon, Old Carter is a name you'll want to remember. When we ranked 30 of the best bourbon brands, Old Carter came in at an impressive fourth place. From its exceptional flavors to smooth drinkability, Old Carter is sure to delight bourbon fanatics and casual drinkers alike. The price tag is hefty, though, with bottles typically going for a few hundred dollars, with some even being sold for nearly $500. But you'll get some good bang for your buck with this bourbon, because Old Carter has a notoriously high ABV. Once bottled, bourbon has to be at least 80-proof by law, but most Old Carter bottles hit well above that 100-proof marker, with some even as high as 140-proof.