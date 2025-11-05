The Lean, Smoky Chili That Swaps Beef For A Richer Red Meat
There are plenty of variations on a classic beef chili that include alternative proteins like poultry, pork, or even plant-based crumbles. Depending on your specific dietary needs, all of these are worthwhile to consider. With that said, if you still want a red meat-based chili that skews slightly to the leaner side, the best choice is to prepare a mouthwatering bison chili recipe.
When considering bison as a beef steak alternative, or stacking up ground bison next to ground beef, it's worth noting that the two are comparable in nutritional value, taste, and texture, with the exception that bison is lower in fat and calories. Ground bison might be a little bit more difficult to source, but this swap for basic beef is definitely worth seeking out to make the most of your next seasonal batch. Just one pound of ground bison alongside all your favorite beans, tomatoes, spices, and other accouterments gives way to a most amazing chili that can simmer over a couple of hours to fully develop.
Preparing this chili will provide a simple rebuttal to at least one bison myth you should stop believing, which is that the meat tastes "gamey." Melded into a pot of chili with all the trimmings, bison infuses a hint of subtle sweetness in flavor. Adding smoky ingredients will enrich your chili and enhance this taste for a more well-rounded chili that gets even more complex and satisfying than a typical beef variety.
Tips for an unforgettable bison chili
A picture-perfect bison chili can be made in a dutch oven or pot on the stovetop, your Instant Pot, or even a slow cooker. The choice is yours and the flavors that you add, enhance, and play with are entirely up to you. For a traditional bean and tomato-rich chili, it's imperative that you start first by browning your bison meat so that it's fully cooked through before combining it with any other ingredients.
Note that while beans will provide a creamier texture when cooked whereas canned kidney beans and other similar options are slightly tougher and more dense. If you want to add to the nutritional value of your batch of chili, try adding a portion of plain canned pumpkin such as 365 by Whole Foods Market, Pumpkin Puree. This will also help to thicken up the sauce of your chili without needing to use a cornstarch slurry or similar. Vegetables like corn or bell peppers can also help to amp up the nutrients in your chili.
For a rich and smoky taste, try adding a portion of chocolate or a coffee-flavored stout beer to your chili while it simmers. You can also try a splash of liquid smoke, smoked paprika, or chipotle peppers. Serve your chili alongside a batch of freshly baked cornbread and add a dollop of sour cream or shredded cheese to temper some of the heat based on the peppers you choose to use.