There are plenty of variations on a classic beef chili that include alternative proteins like poultry, pork, or even plant-based crumbles. Depending on your specific dietary needs, all of these are worthwhile to consider. With that said, if you still want a red meat-based chili that skews slightly to the leaner side, the best choice is to prepare a mouthwatering bison chili recipe.

When considering bison as a beef steak alternative, or stacking up ground bison next to ground beef, it's worth noting that the two are comparable in nutritional value, taste, and texture, with the exception that bison is lower in fat and calories. Ground bison might be a little bit more difficult to source, but this swap for basic beef is definitely worth seeking out to make the most of your next seasonal batch. Just one pound of ground bison alongside all your favorite beans, tomatoes, spices, and other accouterments gives way to a most amazing chili that can simmer over a couple of hours to fully develop.

Preparing this chili will provide a simple rebuttal to at least one bison myth you should stop believing, which is that the meat tastes "gamey." Melded into a pot of chili with all the trimmings, bison infuses a hint of subtle sweetness in flavor. Adding smoky ingredients will enrich your chili and enhance this taste for a more well-rounded chili that gets even more complex and satisfying than a typical beef variety.