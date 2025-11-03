This Is What Happens When You Add Vinegar To Your Banana Bread Recipe

We've all been there before. Those bananas we bought at the store appear to be slowly meeting their demise on the kitchen counter, begging to be used before they reach the point of no return. The natural solution? Banana bread. But while you might typically reach for butter, sugar, and eggs, there's one ingredient you probably haven't considered: vinegar.

Although you may associate vinegar with tasty salad dressings or tangy potato chips, there are benefits to including it in your baked goods. We sat down with John Kanell — baker, cookbook author, and founder of Preppy Kitchen — for an exclusive interview at the 2025 New York City Wine and Food Festival, where he explained why a splash of vinegar could be the key to making the best banana bread.

"Whenever you use an acid (it could be a weak acid like buttermilk or a strong acid like vinegar), you're impeding the gluten proteins in the flour from forming bonds," Kanell told us. The result? A "more tender, cakey baked good." He adds that vinegar isn't the only acid that gives this effect, as buttermilk and lemon juice can do the same. And flour isn't the only ingredient that vinegar reacts with, either. Once your banana bread hits the oven, the acidity of the vinegar combined with the basic nature of baking soda forms tiny air bubbles that allow your loaf to rise and remain moist. Any trace of vinegar flavor bakes right out, leaving you with soft, fluffy banana bread each and every time.