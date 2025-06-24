Overmixing Your Banana Bread Batter Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen

There's a long list of tips for making the best banana bread — including things like opting for brown butter over regular, incorporating citrus for flavor and nuts or seeds for crunch, and using bananas with the perfect amount of ripeness. In some cases, however, the state of your banana bread depends less on the things you do (or don't do), and more on the things you over-do. We spoke with Joy Wilson, baker, author, and blogger at Joy the Baker, about making the perfect banana bread. "Overmixing banana bread batter is like picking a fight with gluten, and spoiler alert, gluten always wins," Wilson says. "Too much stirring activates the gluten in the flour, making your sweet, tender loaf tough and rubbery instead of soft and cake-like. It might still taste banana-y, but the texture will be more banana brick than bread."

Fortunately, Wilson also offers us a "golden rule" solution to avoiding that. Banana bread recipes usually call for the separate mixing of wet and dry ingredients before combining them together, but Wilson does it a little differently. Rather than whisking until completely combined, Wilson encourages you to practice some restraint. "The golden rule: mix the wet and dry ingredients just until they come together," she says. "It's okay if there are a few flour streaks left, but a few more folds of the rubber spatula should take care of those without making for a rubbery dough."