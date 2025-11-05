These 3 Easy Ingredients Make Anthony Bourdain-Style Thanksgiving Cranberry Relish

Anthony Bourdain may not be a name you associate with Thanksgiving, but even the most seasoned professionals and adventurous eaters have to figure out how to put a turkey and stuffing on the table for their family. Bourdain is most associated with the diverse local cuisines and street foods he explored as a TV host and the French cooking he made professionally, but later in his life he was also a family man with a big house to feed, and he translated a lot of his professional chef knowledge to making a classic Thanksgiving dinner as easy and crowd-pleasing as possible. And one of the smallest —but most useful — twists he put on it was avoiding cranberry sauce and opting for a cranberry relish made with just cranberries, orange, and sugar.

Bourdain's cranberry relish has a few big advantages over the sauce. For one, it is a no-cook recipe. Instead the orange and cranberry just go into a food processor and get pulsed until they form a roughly chopped mixture. It can be done in 15 minutes. And second, it can be prepared ahead of time. In fact, Bourdain preferred it that way, saying it only got better the longer it sat in the fridge. It's the kind of prep-and-forget-it holiday side dish recipe that a cook trying to optimize their time will really appreciate.