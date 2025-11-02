Costco Shoppers Prefer This Kirkland Brand Essential Over The Name Brand Every Time
There are so many great things about Costco — the bulk-buy deals, the samples, the $5 rotisserie chickens. But perhaps one of the best things the retailer has going for it is its Kirkland Signature private label. There are many times when shoppers turn to the in-house brand, like when they want buckets of sweet snacks or a gallon of inexpensive olive oil, and there are some great household essentials available, too. A few of the most popular Kirkland products might even be better than the name brands — like the fan-favorite freezer bags.
The Kirkland Signature freezer bags look just like their more expensive counterparts, with a double zipper, a click-and-lock system, and a blank label for writing. They're BPA-free too, and the plastic promises to be thick enough to protect against freezer burn. There are two sizes available: gallon and quart, both of which can stand up on their own for easy filling. At the time of writing, 192-gallon bags cost $13.59 and 264-quart bags cost $12.19 – significantly less than the top competing brand. And according to shoppers, they're worth every penny.
Kirkland Signature Freezer Bags are the last brand you'll ever buy
There are multiple Reddit threads dedicated to the Kirkland Signature freezer bags, including one praising the "high quality" of the gallon bags in the r/Costco subreddit.. People have called the bags "amazing" and "superior" with "no leaking or tearing".
One shopper on another r/Costco subreddit thread said, "I prefer them over the name brands. The pleated bottom allows more space, and the zippers seal securely. I stored homemade banana bread in the gallon size in the freezer, and it still tasted fresh when I took it out weeks later." People have vowed not to go back to other brands, with one person summarizing it as, "They are thicker. They are pleated on the bottom so they can stand upright, even empty. They are cheaper. Not sure why you would ever buy the Ziploc brand again."
The stand and fill capability is a particular highlight, as is the thickness of the plastic. Some people even prefer the way the bags are oriented. One person stated, "I use them to freeze stock and soups. There are never holes in the bags when I go to thaw them out." YouTuber @photogami, who tested the bags next to the name brand, said, "Kirkland bags are cheaper, more dense, and they have a double zip. I think moving forward, I'm definitely getting Kirkland." If the reviews are anything to go by, we will be too.