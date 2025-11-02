Costco Shoppers Prefer This Kirkland Brand Essential Over The Name Brand Every Time

There are multiple Reddit threads dedicated to the Kirkland Signature freezer bags, including one praising the "high quality" of the gallon bags in the r/Costco subreddit.. People have called the bags "amazing" and "superior" with "no leaking or tearing".

One shopper on another r/Costco subreddit thread said, "I prefer them over the name brands. The pleated bottom allows more space, and the zippers seal securely. I stored homemade banana bread in the gallon size in the freezer, and it still tasted fresh when I took it out weeks later." People have vowed not to go back to other brands, with one person summarizing it as, "They are thicker. They are pleated on the bottom so they can stand upright, even empty. They are cheaper. Not sure why you would ever buy the Ziploc brand again."

The stand and fill capability is a particular highlight, as is the thickness of the plastic. Some people even prefer the way the bags are oriented. One person stated, "I use them to freeze stock and soups. There are never holes in the bags when I go to thaw them out." YouTuber @photogami, who tested the bags next to the name brand, said, "Kirkland bags are cheaper, more dense, and they have a double zip. I think moving forward, I'm definitely getting Kirkland." If the reviews are anything to go by, we will be too.