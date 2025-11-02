The Discontinued Canned Marie Callender's Stew Fans Dearly Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Marie Callender's brand, with its signature green packaging, is instantly familiar from the freezer aisle of the grocery store. Yet, the brand's empire extends well beyond the many Marie Callender's frozen meals on offer. There are still a number of Marie Callender's restaurants open, spread throughout California, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. But one unexpected product from the brand found itself with quite a cult following: Marie Callender's Angus Beef Chili.

A brief glance across the internet will show that this particular chili is ranked by many among the very best. Much to the dismay of the dedicated fans of this canned meal, however, the producer, Conagra, has seemingly discontinued its production. But fans have not been shy in sharing their opinions and begging for its return. All you have to do is take a gander at the product listings on the websites for stores like Walmart or King Soopers, and the dedication — and sorrow — is plainly apparent. There are countless five-star reviews with comments to the effect of "the best chili I have eaten [in my 70 years]" and "this is the best canned chili ever. Bring it back!"

One user even shared their experience with reaching out to Conagra directly to lobby for a return of this canned favorite. Unfortunately, the response did not sound particularly promising. "Thank you for letting us know that you were a fan of our Marie Callender's Angus Beef Chili with Beans," the company reportedly wrote back. "I'm sorry that it's no longer available. However, there are many reasons we discontinue products, including how consumer preferences change over time. Your feedback is very important to us and will be shared with our team."