Watch Out, Domino's: This California-Born Pizza Chain Is Growing Fast

We could sit for hours and debate all sorts of topics about pizza. Is Chicago-style deep-dish or New York-style floppy pizza better? Does Pizza Hut or Domino's make the tastier breadsticks? Has pineapple truly earned its place as an acceptable pizza topping? While it's easy to mess around in petty arguments about this and that, exaggerating the truth to argue that Blaze Pizza really does deserve a seat at the pizza debate table, the one thing that can't be exaggerated is sales. Pizza Guys, a California-based chain with nearly 40 years of cheesy history, is on its way to encroaching on Domino's limelight.

In October, Pizza Guys officially opened its 100th location with the debut of its first restaurant in the state of Texas, while the 99 other locations operate out of its home state of California and the neighboring state of Nevada. While it may have just celebrated reaching 100 restaurants, the successful chain has even grander plans, which include another 149 locations in Texas, spread throughout various cities such as Houston and San Antonio. This expansion comes on the back of record accomplishments for the Pizza Guys franchise, including a number two spot on Yelp's 2025 Top 25 Pizza Chains in America and a $1.2 million average unit volume, according to the company's Facebook. With those kinds of accolades, we're fairly certain Pizza Guys won't be following all of the other pizza chains filing for bankruptcy in the last few years.