The British Side Dish For Fish Sticks That Makes Them 10x Better
Depending on who you ask, fish sticks can have a dozen different companions. In the comforts of your home, it's ketchup or maybe mac and cheese that makes a late-night meal out of them. Coastal towns prefer the soothing richness of tartar sauce, indulgently elevated by fries and coleslaw. Outliers even drizzle in lemon juice or dunk them in ranch dressing. In Great Britain, however, you will find something else entirely. More than merely a sauce or a typical side, baked beans shine a different light on fish sticks, making them the hearty main course you never thought they could be.
Contrasting elements bring out the best in each other with this unexpected pairing. Hot off the stove, the sauce-simmered beans cling to the crispy fish sticks and chase away the dryness often seen in fried food. Already starchy-soft, the beans add gentle pops of flavor, cushioning the thick crunches in each bite. The exciting, constantly changing textures lay a gorgeous backdrop for the flavors to meld together. The aromas alone — freshly fried batter, tangy tomato sauce, and the beans' faintly nutty notes — are heartwarming enough, but just wait until you actually dig in. At the core, where fish sticks often fall flat, the baked beans pick them right up with its acidic richness and earthy depth. In return, the fish sticks are a marvelous highlight in an otherwise plain and simple comfort food.
You can do more than just serve the two together
Fish sticks and baked beans work like a charm simply by being on the same plate, but why stop there when you can also include another side and have yourself a well-rounded meal? It can be a small chunk of fries à la the British fish and chips — yet another classic. Or perhaps toasted bread and maybe even croutons, because we all know just how well baked beans and bread go together.
And that's only the beginning. There's so much more you can do to further elevate this combination. Whip up a pot of extra spicy baked beans and your fish sticks are in for a fiery upgrade. Make a whole fish stick pie by baking them with the beans and finish with a thick layer of mashed potatoes and melted cheese. It's not exactly shepherd's pie, but for a casual dinner, it sure gets the job done. On busy mornings, you can also shortcut your way to a satisfying sandwich by utilizing frozen fish sticks and canned baked beans as fillings. Cold wintry nights, on the other hand, calls for a loaded baked beans soup, dipped with fish sticks as a surprise element that makes it all the more comforting.