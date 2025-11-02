The British Side Dish For Fish Sticks That Makes Them 10x Better

Depending on who you ask, fish sticks can have a dozen different companions. In the comforts of your home, it's ketchup or maybe mac and cheese that makes a late-night meal out of them. Coastal towns prefer the soothing richness of tartar sauce, indulgently elevated by fries and coleslaw. Outliers even drizzle in lemon juice or dunk them in ranch dressing. In Great Britain, however, you will find something else entirely. More than merely a sauce or a typical side, baked beans shine a different light on fish sticks, making them the hearty main course you never thought they could be.

Contrasting elements bring out the best in each other with this unexpected pairing. Hot off the stove, the sauce-simmered beans cling to the crispy fish sticks and chase away the dryness often seen in fried food. Already starchy-soft, the beans add gentle pops of flavor, cushioning the thick crunches in each bite. The exciting, constantly changing textures lay a gorgeous backdrop for the flavors to meld together. The aromas alone — freshly fried batter, tangy tomato sauce, and the beans' faintly nutty notes — are heartwarming enough, but just wait until you actually dig in. At the core, where fish sticks often fall flat, the baked beans pick them right up with its acidic richness and earthy depth. In return, the fish sticks are a marvelous highlight in an otherwise plain and simple comfort food.