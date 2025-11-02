Why You Should Never Leave Coffee In Your French Press

If you want a bold cup of coffee that accentuates the flavor of the fresh grinds, the French press is your friend. But before getting too excited and making big coffee batches in the ceramic or glass carafe to drink throughout the morning, take a pause. Leaving coffee in the French press is actually a big no-no. According to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, Ex-Barista and Founder of Home Coffee Expert, you should never leave coffee in your French press since the coffee grounds continue to extract as it sits. "If you leave it there, then all the super bitter flavors that you don't want in your brew will be drawn out making a very harsh and bitter cup of coffee," the java pro told Tasting Table.

Besides going cold and over-extracting the coffee grounds, room temperature coffee also tastes bad because of chemical reactions that occur as it sits, like pH changes, oxidation, and the development of bitter aromatic and taste compounds. To prevent astringent bitter flavors from developing past the first cup, Woodburn-Simmonds recommends transferring extra French press coffee to a thermos. This keeps the brew hot but not in contact with the grinds underneath the coffee maker's plunger and sieve, so you won't risk your coffee developing off flavors. Conversely, he says he likes to keep different-sized French presses on hand and brew just what's needed without having to "worry about coffee sitting and over-extracting or having to find something else to decant into to keep it hot."