Transform Fish Sticks Into The Coziest Comfort Food You've Needed
Some foods pack an instant punch of nostalgia. Boxed macaroni and cheese, sloppy Joes, and definitely frozen fish sticks. Whether it's memories of a school cafeteria lunch or a quick and easy dinner at home, fish sticks have long been a food that tickles your memory and takes you back to childhood. But if we're being honest, fish sticks can suffer from being a bit one note. How many times have you had them any other way besides on a plate, maybe with a side of fries, next to a squirt of ketchup or tartar sauce? You have options, though. Don't sleep on the idea of a fish stick casserole, the perfect cozy way to elevate this old favorite.
Frozen fish sticks can work incredibly well in casseroles made with potatoes or rice, a creamy sauce, and cheese. It's important to adapt your cooking methods, though, since fish sticks are generally meant to be cooked alone with the intent of getting them crisp. In a casserole, if you want to maintain that crispness on top, you'll need to make sure they're layered evenly in a dish that gives them room to cook without getting mushy. You can use a convection oven to ensure the top layer gets browned and crunchy, or even consider finishing them under the broiler. If adding cheese, do so in the last few minutes of cooking once the fish sticks have that golden crust you want.
Elevating your fish stick casserole
We have several tips for making casseroles that you can apply to a fish stick casserole. Because of the mild taste of the fish, you can pair them easily with a potato casserole without one flavor overwhelming the other. Scalloped or shredded potatoes (like hash browns) work great. You can even use store-bought tater tots. Mix the potatoes with sour cream or a can of condensed soup (cream of mushroom or cream of chicken would work perfectly), then add shredded cheese and diced onions. Next, add some simple seasonings like garlic powder, smoked paprika, or Old Bay. Then, all you need to do is layer the fish sticks on top for a crunchy coating.
Rice also makes a great fish stick casserole base. You can use whatever rice you have handy, then mix in some vegetables and seasoning. Use cream soup, milk, or broth to provide the liquid needed for the rice to cook as the casserole bakes. Layer the fish sticks on the top and cook until the rice is done and the fish is crispy.
Pasta is another option, and a creamy mac and cheese casserole with a fish stick top would really evoke some old-school nostalgia. For a healthier twist, you could skip the extra carbs and cream sauces and make a base from broccoli or cauliflower with onion and a spiced tomato sauce. If you want to upgrade those fish sticks with a cozy, comforting meal, break out the casserole dish and give it a try.