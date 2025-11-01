Transform Fish Sticks Into The Coziest Comfort Food You've Needed

Some foods pack an instant punch of nostalgia. Boxed macaroni and cheese, sloppy Joes, and definitely frozen fish sticks. Whether it's memories of a school cafeteria lunch or a quick and easy dinner at home, fish sticks have long been a food that tickles your memory and takes you back to childhood. But if we're being honest, fish sticks can suffer from being a bit one note. How many times have you had them any other way besides on a plate, maybe with a side of fries, next to a squirt of ketchup or tartar sauce? You have options, though. Don't sleep on the idea of a fish stick casserole, the perfect cozy way to elevate this old favorite.

Frozen fish sticks can work incredibly well in casseroles made with potatoes or rice, a creamy sauce, and cheese. It's important to adapt your cooking methods, though, since fish sticks are generally meant to be cooked alone with the intent of getting them crisp. In a casserole, if you want to maintain that crispness on top, you'll need to make sure they're layered evenly in a dish that gives them room to cook without getting mushy. You can use a convection oven to ensure the top layer gets browned and crunchy, or even consider finishing them under the broiler. If adding cheese, do so in the last few minutes of cooking once the fish sticks have that golden crust you want.