Instantly Elevate Store-Bought Salsa With This Unexpected Fruit Addition

Store-bought salsa is often a safety net, a dependable landing spot whenever your cookouts and picnics need a flavorful side, or an impromptu craving has you rummaging through the fridge with a bag of chips late at night. You know exactly what you're getting most of the time: tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and that typical tangy spice. Finding tropical fruits like pineapple, grapefruit, or mango, though? That's unexpected, and it's exactly why adding these fruits to the mix is one of the best ways to add more flavor to store-bought salsa.

Fruity salsa is hardly a new concept. Still, the allure remains ever-exciting as you switch up the choices and discover all the ways different fruits interact with this Mexican staple. Each one brings new nuance to the table, playing into the push-and-pull flavor dynamic that shifts constantly between sweet, sour, tangy, and spicy. Use your store-bought jar as a base for creating a pineapple salsa, taking on the fruit's sweet vibrancy and tart brightness, making your supermarket find taste like summer in a bowl.

Grapefruit offers its signature citrus magic — fragrant and zesty, laced with a bitter edge — that cuts right through the familiar tangy intensity of any store-bought salsa, despite how many options are on the market. And you certainly can't go wrong with mango, its rich, floral sweetness perfectly complementing the tomato base. Once you start exploring the potential, there's no stopping at just these few choices. Experiment with any fruit that comes to mind and make that store-bought salsa your own.