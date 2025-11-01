Giada De Laurentiis Amps Up Pumpkin Pies With One Simple, Velvety Twist
Giada De Laurentiis is renowned for her modern approach to traditional Italian cooking. Think reinvented pasta dishes, comforting family-style meals, and innovative desserts, all of which have been perfected over the years through a deep connection to her home country. But the Rome native also likes to take inspiration from classic American recipes, and her twist on pumpkin pie makes for a delicious, velvety treat.
The secret, of course, is an Italian ingredient: mascarpone cheese. De Laurentiis blends it right into pumpkin pie filling with the usual ingredients, like pumpkin purée and eggs, alongside some whipped cream and lemon zest. The soft, silky texture of the mascarpone, which comes from its high fat content, blends beautifully with the pumpkin to create a richer, creamier mixture, while the cream lightens everything up to create a fluffy, airy texture. Mascarpone also has a sweet, slightly tart flavor, which adds an enjoyable tang to the pie, and it helps stabilize the filling, preventing gaps and cracks. Incorporating just a little bit is an easy chef-approved trick to elevate your pumpkin pie, without adding too much more effort.
Incorporating mascarpone into pumpkin desserts
Giada De Laurentiis shared her pumpkin mascarpone pie recipe on her website, Giadzy, but you could easily add mascarpone cheese to any classic pumpkin pie recipe. Between ½ cup and 1 cup should do, and if you're worried about lumps, just beat it until smooth before you mix it with the pumpkin purée. You can find it in most large grocery stores and Italian delis, but if not, you can whip up mascarpone at home, or substitute it with cream cheese if needed.
You can play around with some of the flavors, too. A chocolate pie crust is also delicious with pumpkin mascarpone pie, as is a meringue topping. You could double up on the mascarpone and use any leftovers to make a whipped topping, or go all out and turn it into ice cream. It is also the star of this no-cook pumpkin tiramisu recipe, and it works in lots of other fall desserts, too. You can blend it into a creamy pumpkin mousse, or use it to make a filling for a pumpkin Swiss roll. Gooey pumpkin butter cake is also an option, as are pumpkin pie squares. De Laurentiis even uses mascarpone in the crust of her pumpkin persimmon pie. It may not be the most authentic way to use the Northern Italian cheese, but it sure is fun to play around with!