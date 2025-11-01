Giada De Laurentiis Amps Up Pumpkin Pies With One Simple, Velvety Twist

Giada De Laurentiis shared her pumpkin mascarpone pie recipe on her website, Giadzy, but you could easily add mascarpone cheese to any classic pumpkin pie recipe. Between ½ cup and 1 cup should do, and if you're worried about lumps, just beat it until smooth before you mix it with the pumpkin purée. You can find it in most large grocery stores and Italian delis, but if not, you can whip up mascarpone at home, or substitute it with cream cheese if needed.

You can play around with some of the flavors, too. A chocolate pie crust is also delicious with pumpkin mascarpone pie, as is a meringue topping. You could double up on the mascarpone and use any leftovers to make a whipped topping, or go all out and turn it into ice cream. It is also the star of this no-cook pumpkin tiramisu recipe, and it works in lots of other fall desserts, too. You can blend it into a creamy pumpkin mousse, or use it to make a filling for a pumpkin Swiss roll. Gooey pumpkin butter cake is also an option, as are pumpkin pie squares. De Laurentiis even uses mascarpone in the crust of her pumpkin persimmon pie. It may not be the most authentic way to use the Northern Italian cheese, but it sure is fun to play around with!