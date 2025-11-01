The Effortless Hack That Makes Peeling Potatoes A Total Breeze

Everybody loves eating potatoes, but nobody likes peeling them. It is such an unpleasant chore that it has long been a trope in television and film. When someone gets knocked down to the absolute bottom of the totem pole, that's their job in the kitchen. But what we're about to share with you turns the whole task on its head. As it so happens, one simple cut can make peeling your potatoes an absolute breeze — and it doesn't even require a peeler.

All you have to do to unlock this method is take a paring knife and slice through the skin in a circular motion around the middle of the potato. Drop the potatoes into a pot of boiling water and cook them until they are tender all the way through. Once cooked, remove them from the water and allow them to cool enough that you can easily handle them. To speed up this process, either drop the potatoes into an ice bath or simply run them under cold water.

Once the potatoes have cooled down a bit, you'll be astounded by how easily those skins come off, particularly for thicker-skinned varieties like russet or sweet potatoes. You may even be able to slide the halves off in a single piece, making the cleanup process much easier as well — no time spent fishing stray potato peels out of the sink or between the cabinets, just one easy piece that you can toss straight into the compost. Alternatively, you can save them and turn those potato peels into a crispy soup topping.