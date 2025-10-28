61-Year-Old Restaurant Famous For Steak And Signature Traditions Faces New Era

Nobody likes to hear that a beloved local spot might be in jeopardy, especially one that has been serving the community for over 60 years, but that is the situation facing an Arkansas favorite famous for its steak and ribs. Located in Fayetteville, best known as the home of the University of Arkansas, the restaurant is called Herman's Ribhouse, and it has been serving locals since 1964. On October 22, 2025, the owners of the restaurant, Nick and Carrie Wright, posted a message on Facebook confirming rumors that Herman's was up for sale. The Wrights had owned Herman's since 2013, with Nick being an employee at the Ribhouse that had started off as a dishwasher.

In the message, they said "This place has meant the world to us, and it's not a decision we made lightly," but go on to note that they are looking for someone who loves Herman's like they do, and will carry on the restaurant's legacy. Herman's Ribhouse has a history of serving the community that goes back decades. It was originally called Royal Oaks Tavern, and was renamed Herman's after Herman and Irene Tuck took over the restaurant. Tuck was a musician, who had played in early rock and roll bands in the area, including with the legendary musician Ronnie Hawkins. The early iterations of Herman's were simple: It was a place to drink beer and eat meat. In fact, the menu had only nine items on it. And it hasn't changed too much to this day.