The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Arkansas Is A Local Legend

If you ever find yourself winding through the Ozark Mountains, there's one stop you should plan your whole route around — a weathered old general store that's now a cafe, serving the best burgers and pies west of the Mississippi. You'll see a row of motorcycles out front and inside, locals and road trippers chowing down on down-home comfort food. People from all over the world make a special trip to visit, and once you've had a bite, you'll see why. This is the Oark General Store, which many believe to be Arkansas' longest-running general store and one of the state's best-kept secrets, even earning a spot on our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state.

Tucked deep in the Ozarks, Oark has always been a little off the beaten path, and that's part of its charm. Since 1890, the store has been the heart of the town, first as a supply stop for early settlers, now as a community cafe for bikers, travelers, and foodies from far and wide. Over the years, it's changed hands a few times, but every owner has kept its rustic spirit alive. Today, Brian and Reagan Eisele run the place, and since taking over in 2012, they've kept its original character intact. Inside the worn wooden floors, tin ceiling, and walls covered in old license plates and memorabilia will make you feel like you've stepped back in time.