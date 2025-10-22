The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Arkansas Is A Local Legend
If you ever find yourself winding through the Ozark Mountains, there's one stop you should plan your whole route around — a weathered old general store that's now a cafe, serving the best burgers and pies west of the Mississippi. You'll see a row of motorcycles out front and inside, locals and road trippers chowing down on down-home comfort food. People from all over the world make a special trip to visit, and once you've had a bite, you'll see why. This is the Oark General Store, which many believe to be Arkansas' longest-running general store and one of the state's best-kept secrets, even earning a spot on our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state.
Tucked deep in the Ozarks, Oark has always been a little off the beaten path, and that's part of its charm. Since 1890, the store has been the heart of the town, first as a supply stop for early settlers, now as a community cafe for bikers, travelers, and foodies from far and wide. Over the years, it's changed hands a few times, but every owner has kept its rustic spirit alive. Today, Brian and Reagan Eisele run the place, and since taking over in 2012, they've kept its original character intact. Inside the worn wooden floors, tin ceiling, and walls covered in old license plates and memorabilia will make you feel like you've stepped back in time.
Why everyone comes hungry to Oark
Most people come for the burgers — and for good reason. The Oark Cheeseburger is the go-to order: lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and house mayo on Texas toast. You can add bacon or turn up the heat with the Angry Hornet, topped with grilled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, and pepper jack cheese. Each burger is seared on a flat top until they're crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle, and is served with hand-cut fries. Ask around and you'll hear the same thing over and over: It's the "best burger" in Arkansas.
But the main draw here is the dessert case. One Facebook user said, "Don't leave without having the Buttermilk Pie," while others mentioned that the Possum Pie is a must. The latter is a layered chocolate and cream cheese dessert that's pure Arkansas. You'll also find fried pies in apple, blueberry, cherry, and chocolate, all made from scratch. Come late in the day, and you might find the case almost empty as they sell out quickly. And if there's a line, don't worry, it moves fast. Between the mountain views, the old stories, and that first bite of pie, Oark makes every mile of the drive feel worth it.