What To Look For When Picking Raspberries Off The Bush Or At The Store

There are few things as refreshingly sweet, juicy, and tart as fresh raspberries, whether you eat them plain or use them to make an easy raspberry pie or galette. But in addition to seasonality and growing conditions, when and how you pick raspberries matters. We asked Nick Moless, Produce Senior Team Leader at Whole Foods Market & Amazon Worldwide Grocery, for the tell-tale signs of optimal freshness and ripeness we should look out for in raspberries. Whether you're picking them straight from the plant or at the grocery store, Moless says color is a key indicator of ripeness. "We're looking for deep, rich, and vibrant color," he says. "They should also be plump, rounded, and full in appearance."

If you have raspberries growing in the yard or take a trip to a u-pick farm, first look for color and fullness, then try plucking it gently with a twist. "A ripe raspberry will slip off easily without resistance," Moless says, noting that berries need to ripen further if they're hard to pull off. If you're buying berries at the store, they're typically retailed in closed clamshell cartons. In addition to plump, vibrant berries, Moless recommends checking that the fruit is dry by turning the carton over and surveying the fruit for moisture or mold. "Wet raspberries are an invitation for mold to grow," he says. For the longest shelf-life and freshness, the less moisture the better.