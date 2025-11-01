What To Look For When Picking Raspberries Off The Bush Or At The Store
There are few things as refreshingly sweet, juicy, and tart as fresh raspberries, whether you eat them plain or use them to make an easy raspberry pie or galette. But in addition to seasonality and growing conditions, when and how you pick raspberries matters. We asked Nick Moless, Produce Senior Team Leader at Whole Foods Market & Amazon Worldwide Grocery, for the tell-tale signs of optimal freshness and ripeness we should look out for in raspberries. Whether you're picking them straight from the plant or at the grocery store, Moless says color is a key indicator of ripeness. "We're looking for deep, rich, and vibrant color," he says. "They should also be plump, rounded, and full in appearance."
If you have raspberries growing in the yard or take a trip to a u-pick farm, first look for color and fullness, then try plucking it gently with a twist. "A ripe raspberry will slip off easily without resistance," Moless says, noting that berries need to ripen further if they're hard to pull off. If you're buying berries at the store, they're typically retailed in closed clamshell cartons. In addition to plump, vibrant berries, Moless recommends checking that the fruit is dry by turning the carton over and surveying the fruit for moisture or mold. "Wet raspberries are an invitation for mold to grow," he says. For the longest shelf-life and freshness, the less moisture the better.
More tips for selecting the berry best fruit
In addition to color and moisture cues, it helps to factor in the texture of your berries when selecting them. According to Moless, raspberries from local farms are usually quite delicate since they're picked a bit more ripe than grocery store berries (which are usually picked earlier to account for shipping). "I recommend buying these more frequently but in smaller batches," he suggests. Whether you get your ripe raspberries from the store, a local farm, or your backyard, you'll want to store them adequately and eat them within a few days – especially if you're using them in applications like decorating a cake.
It's also key to store fresh berries properly to prevent premature spoilage. Make sure to wash and drain fresh berries, then place them in the fridge in a breathable container with holes. You can also try storing raspberries in an airtight container lined with paper towel sheets to absorb moisture to extend freshness in the fridge. "If it falls apart under gentle pressure, I like to pop those in my mouth immediately," Moless says regarding picking fresh berries that are what he calls "ripe past the point of storage but oh so delicious." If you suspect your raspberries are overripe, eat them right away or make a tasty berry syrup to serve with homemade pancakes. It's fine to eat berries that are soft, but throw any moldy fruit away.