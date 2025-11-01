The Restaurant Serving A $125 Meal For A More Affordable Price

How much would you pay for a seven-course fine dining experience? Does $125 sound like a reasonable price for such a meal? At some restaurants, that's probably a bargain. We are talking about seven courses, after all, and if it is upscale, then surely that's reasonable. It's also well out of the price range of many diners. $125 is not something most of us can afford to drop on a single meal, especially in this economy. If you're dining out with somebody else, that's $250. New York City's Community Kitchen has come up with a novel approach to making a fine dining experience more accessible to everyone. You could pay $125, or maybe just $15. If you can afford closer to the restaurant's cost, the meal is $45.

While traditionally the quality and price of dishes on a menu go hand in hand, that's not the case with Community Kitchen. Everyone gets the same quality food, the same care in preparation, with no consideration given to what the diner might pay for it. Community Kitchen works on a sliding scale where you are asked to pay what is fair based on your income. They don't police this idea, either. No one is going to check your taxes, but they ask you to pay what feels reasonable for you based on the three levels available. No shame or judgment, only the idea that everyone has a right to good food regardless of their financial situation.