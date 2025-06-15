This New Jersey Restaurant Has No Prices On The Menu And Is Owned By A Rock Icon

Jon Bon Jovi is adamant that he does not run a soup kitchen. And for good reason — what the team does at JBJ Soul Kitchen is so much more than that. Now found in several locations across the Garden State, the flagship space in Red Bank, New Jersey, opened in 2011, and the Kitchen as a whole was recently named the No. 1 celebrity-owned restaurant in the U.S. (beating even Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table).

Born and raised in New Jersey, Bon Jovi has made it his goal to not just bring the house down with mega rock hits such as "Livin' On A Prayer," but to also build houses up in his home state and feed those who are impacted by hunger. The JBJ Soul Kitchen was established by the JBJ Soul Foundation, which has been operating since 2006.

According to the Foundation's website, JBJ has the mission to "break the cycle of hunger, poverty, and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs, and providing grant funding to support innovative community benefit organizations." A big piece of that mission? No prices on the menus of its restaurants.