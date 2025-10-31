Why You Should Avoid Buying Walmart's Great Value Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

European settlers learned how to turn sap from maple trees into syrup hundreds of years ago, turning maple sugar into a symbol of American refinement and bounty at a time when sugar was fairly luxurious. As time passed and the demand increased, it became more difficult to make the real thing. Companies started cutting back on actual maple in favor of cheaper ingredients like brown sugar or corn syrup and water to make syrup. These new syrups were advertised as more delicate or refined, even though they were essentially just sugar water. That's basically where modern table syrups came from. Among all of those syrups, from Mrs. Butterworth's to Log Cabin to Pearl Milling Company, one you'll probably want to avoid is Great Value Original Syrup. It's just not that good.

Great Value Original Syrup is made from corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, and water. There's a tiny bit of flavor, color, and preservatives added as well. As syrup goes, it's very affordable with a 24-ounce bottle is just $2.48. For comparison, the same size bottle of Pearl Milling Company brand syrup is $3.58 and Mrs. Butterworth's is $3.28. It's easy to look at Great Value and decide it's a better choice, but taste makes the real difference.

The taste of Great Value Original Syrup is corn-syrup-heavy. Ironically, all of these syrups have basically identical ingredients, but Walmart's blend hits one note far too strongly. There is supposed to be flavor in there, even if it's subtle, but it's hard to find.