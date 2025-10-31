Why You Should Avoid Buying Walmart's Great Value Syrup
European settlers learned how to turn sap from maple trees into syrup hundreds of years ago, turning maple sugar into a symbol of American refinement and bounty at a time when sugar was fairly luxurious. As time passed and the demand increased, it became more difficult to make the real thing. Companies started cutting back on actual maple in favor of cheaper ingredients like brown sugar or corn syrup and water to make syrup. These new syrups were advertised as more delicate or refined, even though they were essentially just sugar water. That's basically where modern table syrups came from. Among all of those syrups, from Mrs. Butterworth's to Log Cabin to Pearl Milling Company, one you'll probably want to avoid is Great Value Original Syrup. It's just not that good.
Great Value Original Syrup is made from corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, and water. There's a tiny bit of flavor, color, and preservatives added as well. As syrup goes, it's very affordable with a 24-ounce bottle is just $2.48. For comparison, the same size bottle of Pearl Milling Company brand syrup is $3.58 and Mrs. Butterworth's is $3.28. It's easy to look at Great Value and decide it's a better choice, but taste makes the real difference.
The taste of Great Value Original Syrup is corn-syrup-heavy. Ironically, all of these syrups have basically identical ingredients, but Walmart's blend hits one note far too strongly. There is supposed to be flavor in there, even if it's subtle, but it's hard to find.
Why Great Value Original Syrup fails
It's not just the flavor of Great Value's Original Syrup that makes it fail; it's the consistency as well. It's a very watery mixture compared to other syrups. The word syrup implies a certain thickness, but Great Value Original Syrup is so thin compared to other major brands that it just barely meets the definition. A thin syrup doesn't have the right mouthfeel and fails to coat your waffles or pancakes properly, which ruins the experience.
There's a very subtle aftertaste to Great Value Original Syrup that, once you notice it, becomes hard to ignore. The overwhelming sweetness does a good job of masking it, but it seems like something in the preservatives is a little too noticeable on the palate. It's not a bold flavor, but rather a synthetic one. You'd be better off topping your pancakes with something that isn't syrup at all.
Sure, Great Value Original Syrup is cheaper than other brands, but the sacrifice in taste and texture is not worth it. Even if you don't want a true maple syrup, other popular brands are thicker and have a richer flavor. If you like to have syrup with your pancakes or French toast, do yourself a favor and pay the extra dollar or so for a higher-quality brand. It's worth it.