Customers Call This California Warehouse Store 'Asian Costco.' Here's Why

Nothing beats a good trip to Costco. For many shoppers, the wholesale club is a top destination for bulk shopping, especially when it comes to produce, household items, sweet pantry snacks, and a rotisserie chicken (or two). But if you're a fan of Asian food, then there's another megastore you'll want to check out: Resco Food Service.

Located in the City of Industry, near Los Angeles, Resco Food Service is a giant warehouse-style store specifically dedicated to Asian groceries. The big-box retailer opened in January 2024 and is often called the "Asian Costco" by local customers because of its resemblance to the chain. Membership is optional, meaning that anyone can shop there without paying a fee, though a $20 annual membership option exists for exclusive deals and discounts. There's a huge selection of products from countries like China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Families love to shop together at Resco, and some have filled their carts for less than $200. The snack section is especially popular, and shoppers also find great deals on items such as fresh meats, frozen seafood, authentic Kewpie mayo, sriracha sauce, and Chinese drinks.