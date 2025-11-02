Customers Call This California Warehouse Store 'Asian Costco.' Here's Why
Nothing beats a good trip to Costco. For many shoppers, the wholesale club is a top destination for bulk shopping, especially when it comes to produce, household items, sweet pantry snacks, and a rotisserie chicken (or two). But if you're a fan of Asian food, then there's another megastore you'll want to check out: Resco Food Service.
Located in the City of Industry, near Los Angeles, Resco Food Service is a giant warehouse-style store specifically dedicated to Asian groceries. The big-box retailer opened in January 2024 and is often called the "Asian Costco" by local customers because of its resemblance to the chain. Membership is optional, meaning that anyone can shop there without paying a fee, though a $20 annual membership option exists for exclusive deals and discounts. There's a huge selection of products from countries like China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.
Families love to shop together at Resco, and some have filled their carts for less than $200. The snack section is especially popular, and shoppers also find great deals on items such as fresh meats, frozen seafood, authentic Kewpie mayo, sriracha sauce, and Chinese drinks.
What can you buy at Resco?
Resco Food Service offers a variety of meats, spices, teas, and snacks, including sliced beef, Asian pears, mochi, bubble tea pearls, and more. Plus, there are huge aisles of sauces, candies, noodles, and seafood. You can even buy homeware as well as Eastern medicines, and there are plenty of free samples to enjoy.
"If you love Chinese food you can literally get everything here," one Instagram user said in a video reviewing the store. Another shopper raved in a TikTok video, "This place is basically like an Asian Costco. Massive bulk items for really good prices." Other online reviews praise the large selection and the fact that no membership is required. One person called Resco "a 99 Ranch in a Costco format". Another said, "I love coming here for sliced Korean BBQ meats, matcha green tea, and Asian snacks! They have so much. No membership needed either!"
As mentioned, you can opt to pay a membership fee of $20 per year to access special discounts and rewards, which may come in handy as prices may not always be below market value. The only other real downside is that if you only speak English, you might need to search for product descriptions, which can feel a little overwhelming. Also, there's only one location as of this writing. But if you're in the area, it's definitely worth checking out. If not, here are the best Costco Asian-inspired snacks to keep you going!