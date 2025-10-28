This Casual Restaurant Chain Is Taking On Chili's With Its New Ultimate Sampler Appetizer Plate

In a time where casual restaurants are winning the value war against fast food, they've resorted to battling it out with each other. As of late, this has resulted in low-cost appetizer plates to be split amongst diners, or eaten as a meal by one. Chili's Triple Dipper has become a beloved affordable pick over the last year, but Buffalo Wild Wing's Ultimate Sampler is poised to take the crown.

The Triple Dipper obviously features three appetizers in the deal, but Buffalo Wild Wing's aptly-named venture is trying to show why one more is better. In a press release obtained by Tasting Table, the wing chain says the deal gives you more bang for your buck. "The new Ultimate Sampler lets guests choose four of their favorite fan-favorite apps, perfect for sharing with friends, family, or global music icons," Tristan Meline, Buffalo Wild Wing's Chief Marketing Officer, says.

Most diners will only be splitting the apps between the first two, but Buffalo Wild Wings enlisted the Jonas Brothers to promote the Ultimate Sampler. Though the band is a trio, the fourth Jonas Brother — Franklin — joins the table to complete the perfect appetizer plate.