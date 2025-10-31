This Seafood Restaurant Claims To Offer The World's Most Expensive Bloody Mary, Worth Over $10,000
If you feel like cocktails have been getting more and more expensive, you're not alone. A martini will set you back $30 in some cities right now, and you can find some premium options for upwards of $500 at the most expensive bars in the U.S. But there's one drink in North Carolina that will put any of them to shame, and that's the $10,000 Bloody Mary from The Blind Pelican Seafood House in Holly Springs.
The family-owned restaurant claims to have broken the world record for the largest garnished Bloody Mary ever created. The gargantuan cocktail is loaded with costly toppings like lobster tails, oysters, king crab legs, and caviar. The drink even comes with several 44-ounce Tomahawk steaks. The most interesting part is that The Blind Pelican was actually working to break its own record, which it set with a $7,600 Bloody Mary in August 2025.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the previous cocktail claimed the Guinness World Record for "Largest/Most Expensive Garnished Bloody Ever," "Most Expensive Bloody Sold in a Bar/Restaurant," and "Largest Garnished Bloody to Feed the Most People." The team's latest attempt is even bigger and better, and although the revised cocktail hasn't appeared yet on the official Guinness World Record database, it has attracted a lot of attention.
Get your Bloody Mary topped with lobster or steak
The Blind Pelican is known for its crazy Bloody Mary variations, and customers can even design their own with add-ons like grilled cheese, frog legs, shrimp, and scallops. The trend was started a few years ago by bar manager Josh Self, whom the restaurant calls the "King of Bloody Marys". At first, lobster and crab-topped drinks were priced in the $200 range, attracting local customers. But as word spread, people started to travel to the restaurant to try the incredible cocktails.
The drinks kept growing and it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight. To recreate the latest record-breaker, you'd need more than 80 ounces of vodka, 16.5 gallons of Bloody Mary mix, 38 pounds (each) of king crab and snow crab, 15 Maine lobster tails, six 3-pound whole lobsters, one 7-pound lobster, 19 6-ounce filet mignons, four 44-ounce Tomahawks, 96 oysters, 8 pounds of chicken wings – and that's just the start. The drink also calls for onion rings, shrimp, bacon, and chips.
It takes a whole team to build the creation, but they can get it done in under 30 minutes, prepping the actual drink and raw items first before tackling the cooked elements. Apparently, it was a local customer who placed the latest order, and he brought 40 people with him to enjoy it. While no one knows what the next Bloody Mary will entail, The Blind Pelican seems ready to accommodate, if you dare to try and beat it!