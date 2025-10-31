This Seafood Restaurant Claims To Offer The World's Most Expensive Bloody Mary, Worth Over $10,000

If you feel like cocktails have been getting more and more expensive, you're not alone. A martini will set you back $30 in some cities right now, and you can find some premium options for upwards of $500 at the most expensive bars in the U.S. But there's one drink in North Carolina that will put any of them to shame, and that's the $10,000 Bloody Mary from The Blind Pelican Seafood House in Holly Springs.

The family-owned restaurant claims to have broken the world record for the largest garnished Bloody Mary ever created. The gargantuan cocktail is loaded with costly toppings like lobster tails, oysters, king crab legs, and caviar. The drink even comes with several 44-ounce Tomahawk steaks. The most interesting part is that The Blind Pelican was actually working to break its own record, which it set with a $7,600 Bloody Mary in August 2025.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the previous cocktail claimed the Guinness World Record for "Largest/Most Expensive Garnished Bloody Ever," "Most Expensive Bloody Sold in a Bar/Restaurant," and "Largest Garnished Bloody to Feed the Most People." The team's latest attempt is even bigger and better, and although the revised cocktail hasn't appeared yet on the official Guinness World Record database, it has attracted a lot of attention.