Why You Shouldn't Be Shaking Fruit Containers At The Grocery Store Before Buying

Hunting for perfectly ripe fruit can come across as a little strange to the untrained grocery shopper, but berry and melon addicts will do whatever it takes to find what they deem the "perfect" fruit. Whether that's knocking on watermelons or testing the stickiness of cantaloupes, nothing is outside the realm of possibilities as long as it helps shoppers score a good fruit. Some fruit lovers will shake fruit containers to test for ripeness, but according to Nick Moless, produce senior team leader at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Worldwide Grocery, this may be a "risky move."

While Moless admits that shaking a container properly can "reveal hidden damage," he also warns that "too much shaking can damage the fruit ... especially raspberries or blackberries." In the grand scheme of fruits, berries are incredibly delicate. Melons have their tough rinds to protect them, citruses have a fleshy outer layer to protect the fragile interior (here's why you shouldn't throw out those citrus peels), but berries have no such protection. "The berries will get beaten up fast," Moless says about using what many refer to as the "shake test." Beyond the fact that this antiquated ripeness test could damage the fruit, Moless says it "doesn't reveal everything — you still need to use your eyes and nose to detect ripeness."