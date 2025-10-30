The Three Countries That Supply The Most Sugar In The World

Sugar is one of the most fundamental food products in the world, and the countries that supply the most sugar are unsurprisingly spread out all over the globe. Sugar, of course, comes from all different kinds of crops, but when it comes to the commercial production of the different types of sugar we use in cooking and baking, two dominate. There's the classic sugar cane that most people think of when they think of white sugar, and there are also sugar beets. Both crops grow in different climates, which means sugar is produced everywhere from Russia to the tropics, but the countries that most dominate sugar production tend to be sugar cane producers from the hotter regions of the world.

The top three sugar suppliers all fit that bill, with Brazil, India, and China being the world's largest single countries that produce sugar, although the European Union as a whole actually produces more than China. Brazil and India are the true dominant forces in sugar, with Brazil producing 24% of the world's supply, and India 14%. China ends up at only 6%, which is barely ahead of fourth-place Thailand, and the United States in fifth place (per U.S. Department of Agriculture), which produces both sugar cane in Southern states like Louisiana, and sugar beets in Northern ones like Minnesota. But while climate plays a big part in who the top producers of sugar are, a larger part than you might think comes from government programs, and not just for sweet sugar meant for eating.