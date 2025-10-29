Store-Bought Sourdough Isn't Always As Healthy As You Think

Sourdough bread isn't just delicious, although that is definitely a big selling point. It's considered one of the healthier breads that you can eat. Sourdough has more protein than the average white bread and more probiotics than typical breads. The fermentation process in sourdough starter breaks down gluten, making the bread easier to digest than other types, too. That doesn't mean it's gluten-free, mind you, but it may be a little easier on your stomach. All that makes sourdough sound like a real winner, right? Sort of. The catch is that not all sourdough is the same. Store-bought versions may cut some corners.

Your fresh-baked sourdough at home is made with flour, water, salt, and your starter. The starter itself begins as just flour and water that have fermented. Starter becomes a living thing as it ferments. There's no commercial yeast in true sourdough bread. But store-bought sourdough can't always make that claim. Instead of allowing the bread to rise through fermentation, supplemental yeast may be added, essentially making it normal white bread again. That's why a lot of store-bought sourdough just isn't as good as homemade.

These store-bought sourdough loaves likely use a starter, but there's less of it. The yeast makes up the difference, so the bread rises like a non-fermented loaf. The end result may look like sourdough with a crispy crust, but the taste won't be as sharp and the texture won't be as chewy. More significantly, the perceived health benefits of sourdough are diminished.