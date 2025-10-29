Step Aside, Chicken Noodle — This Filipino Soup Is The Ultimate Sick Day Comfort

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter where you are in the world, there's a comforting dish to eat when you're sick. Most of these sick day meals are a type of soup, porridge, or other warming food to comfort you when you need it the most. Though one American standard soup is a humble bowl of chicken noodle, the Filipino staple, tinolang manok — or, chicken tinola – is a flavorful upgrade to typical chicken soup.

Rich in poultry protein and chock full of aromatic ingredients, including garlic, ginger, and patis (fish sauce), this version of chicken soup hailing from the Philippines is the ultimate sick day soother. Preparing a warming, comforting chicken tinola recipe is fairly simple and can be adapted to suit the availability of certain ingredients. For example, chayote squash is a traditional feature of the soup; however, it can be substituted for green papaya, zucchini, or yellow squash if that is easier to find.

The soup is also enhanced with the addition of rice water, also known as "rice wash," which is essentially the water left behind after soaking a pot of rice for cooking. This helps add an element of starchiness and other essential nutrients. With a clear broth rich in savory flavors and ingredients like ginger and garlic to promote wellness, chicken tinola is one Filipino dish worth trying at least once, though it's likely to become your go-to sick day soup as soon as you do.