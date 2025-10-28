The Once-Popular Countertop Appliance That Dominated '70s Kitchens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's your favorite countertop appliance? For years, niche appliances have come and gone with the latest trends. Whether that's an Instant Pot, a Ninja blender, an air fryer, an ice cream maker, or a juicer, there's always some fun new piece of tech that comes along to make life in the kitchen easier. It's hardly a new thing, either. Once upon a time, even a microwave or an electric kettle was an innovative new gadget. Back in the 1970s, kitchens across the country were home to electric skillets designed to make cooking just about anything much easier.

The earliest version of the electric skillet was invented by Westinghouse in 1911, but an inability to adjust the temperature made that version inconvenient to use. It wasn't until Sunbeam made a model with temperature controls in the 1950s that the device really caught on. Over the next two decades electric skillets rose to prominence but later began to fade from the mainstream.

Their convenience and ease of use made electric skillets game changers. You could remove the power cord and wash one in the sink. You'd also consume less electricity in this smaller pan than when using the whole oven. If you wanted to cook some eggs, maybe a typical frying pan on the stovetop would be just as efficient. But if you were making a one-pot dinner with a small roast and some potatoes, you could use the electric frying pan and not trouble yourself with heating the oven.