Why Pasta Tastes So Much Better At Restaurants

Ever had a plate of pasta at a restaurant and wondered why it tastes so different from the dish you make at home? Even something as simple as aglio e olio, a classic Neapolitan dish made with olive oil and garlic, can have a completely different impact on your taste buds in a restaurant. You might not realize it on a conscious level, but the main thing chefs do better than home cooks is nailing the texture. In restaurants, pasta isn't cooked to al dente perfection in the pot; instead, it's slightly undercooked, then finished in a skillet together with the sauce.

This small change in the prep method makes a huge difference. Most of the pasta we make at home is overcooked because we dutifully cook it in the pot until al dente, then toss it in the sauce where it continues to cook! The extra two or three minutes spent inside the skillet are just enough to ruin the texture we aimed so hard to achieve in the pot. Unless, of course, the pasta makes it into the pan just a tad undercooked — ideally, two minutes before it's ready. You're definitely going to need some practice before you find the sweet spot, but don't let that discourage you; another reason chain restaurant pasta dishes are so delicious is that the chefs have made them hundreds of times.