The Old-School Barbecue Meat That's Due For A Comeback

A big part of barbecue culture in the U.S. involves talking about tradition, but even the most history-conscious scenes sometimes see old-school dishes disappear. Tastes change, new ingredients get introduced, and meats get cheaper or more expensive. That's why we don't see things like frogs legs on barbecue menus as much anymore. However, sometimes traditions that get displaced have qualities that still make them worth recommending. One old-school barbecue meat that deserves a comeback in the U.S. is goat. It's not only highly flavorful, but also has rich historically roots.

To understand how goat meat gained popularity in the first place, we have to go back several centuries. Barbecue traditions came from a few different sources in the United States, and one of the big contributors were the diverse early residents of Texas. That area of the country is so big that Lone Star State has its own regional barbecue cultures. One of the first came in the form of Spanish-American cowboys in the 1600s when shepherds from Northern Mexico started herding in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. The local indigenous people already had their own traditions of smoking meat over and open fire, but the Spanish brought key innovations. One was a tradition of spit-roasting. Another was old-world livestock, which during that era that meant sheep and goat. It was an influence that lasted in the barbecue of Texas and the Western United States until relatively recently.