You've Probably Been Crimping Pie Crust Wrong, So We Had An Expert Chime In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're all after that picture-perfect homemade pie — flaky, golden-brown, and expertly decorated with those intricate, swooping edges. But if your crusts tend to sag, shrink, or look a little too rustic for your liking, you're far from alone. That ornate, bakery-style design built into your pie crust, otherwise known as crimping, is deceptively tricky to pull off. Most home bakers think of it as purely aesthetic, but as Joy Wilson, the pro baker and cookbook author behind "Joy The Baker," explains, you're likely making some simple mistakes that can ruin an otherwise perfect pie.

According to Wilson, precision starts at the edges. "They burn fast and collapse," she says. Creating even edges when crimping helps ensure a uniform bake. You'll also want a thick enough layer of pie crust on the edges, so it holds up in the oven without getting scorched. To help prevent burns, one easy hack is to cover the edges in aluminum foil or use a dedicated pie crust shield.

Wilson also warns that a delicate touch is crucial for a successful bake. "Warm hands melt the butter, and that kills flake," she says. Not only that, but you must give your crimped pie some time to rest before setting it in the oven. "Crust shrinks if it hasn't had time to firm back up," Wilson says. "Give it at least 30 minutes in the fridge or freezer before baking."