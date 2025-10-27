The Best Anti-Browning Method For Avocados Is Hiding In Plain Sight

Oh, avocado. So delicious, yet so frustrating. How many times have you waited and waited for an avocado to ripen only to discover it somehow went bad overnight? Or you cut into it and find half is ripe while the other half isn't? And even when you get a perfectly ripe one, you end up sacrificing half because it has turned brown and slightly bitter? We can't solve all of those problems, but we do have a tip for preventing browning using the most obvious method of all — the avocado's own skin.

Chef Antonia Lofaso offered this deceptively simple tip for keeping an avocado ripe and green as long as possible. If you need just a small amount of avocado, like a slice for a sandwich or a salad, remove only what you need and leave the rest of the fruit intact. That way the only exposed part is from where you cut. You can remove a quarter or a third, peel the skin off that portion, and leave the rest unpeeled.

For the exposed portion, Lofaso has another simple solution. All you need to do is apply a wet paper towel. Lay it over the avocado where you've cut it open, and gently press it into the exposed flesh. That can stay in your fridge or even on the counter for a day or so until you're ready to use the rest of it.