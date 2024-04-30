This Is How Restaurants Keep Avocados Fresh, According To A Chef

We've all had to face the conundrum of storing unexpected avocado leftovers from appetizer plates, garnishes, or sandwich fixin's. The dreaded oxidation begins before you think of a quick fix, one that typically fails anyway. Surely there's an easy answer to saving the creamy deliciousness and nutrient-packed goodness of avocados, whether cut or uncut. There is, as we discovered in the wealth of information provided by an expert on keeping foods fresh and tasty: Diana Manalang, chef and owner of Little Chef Little Cafe in NYC.

We first turned to the most obvious avocado topic for home chefs: how to keep cut avocados from turning an unappetizing, murky brown. Manalang's answer was somewhat unexpected, but makes perfect sense. "The best trick to prevent avocados from turning brown," she said, "is to use them!" Rather than trying to prevent oxidation, simply turn them into purées and dressings. Manalang reveals how to make avocado purée the restaurant way. "For the purée, we blend avocados with lime, herbs, and salt — just like you would for guacamole but just smooth it out."

The purée then serves as a base for dreamy avocado dressing, thinned out by olive oil and a few dashes of extra lime juice, to taste. That citrus acidity provided by the lime juice protects the avocado purée from the unappealing color change. For extra measure, Manalang suggests protecting the purée or dressing from air exposure and oxidation by covering the container with a wet paper towel. The same goes for cut whole avocados; just keep the pits inside and cover them accordingly.