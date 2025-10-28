The Best Store-Bought Pancake Mix Only Needs Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the world of boxed baking mixes, products that call for mix-ins like milk, oil, and eggs usually outperform ones that only require water. After all, fresh ingredients equal a fresher taste, and the fat and moisture found in these ingredients create a better texture, too. But in a shocking twist, the grand champion in our ranking of the best grocery store pancake mixes – Augason Farms Buttermilk Pancake Mix – only requires water to form the batter.

Why does this mix make such deliciously fluffy, golden pancakes, despite the bare-bones prep process? It's because all the ingredients you'd use in a from-scratch recipe are included in the product, such as baking soda for a good rise, powdered eggs and buttermilk for a rich flavor and pillowy texture, and salt to round out the taste. This mix also contains cornstarch, the ingredient Ina Garten uses to make pancakes more tender. The starch inhibits the development of gluten, preventing the flapjacks from turning tough.

One customer on Amazon wrote that Augason Farms' pancake mix is the best they've ever tried, complimenting the "nice golden color" and "light and fluffy/spongy" texture. They added that their family strongly preferred this mix over other products that require more work and ingredients to make. Another reviewer wrote that the flapjacks "tasted so good that I had pancakes for breakfast 4 mornings in a row." This winning mix also gets rave reviews for its super-long shelf life.