This Southern Side Turns Humble Potatoes Into Pure Comfort — You'll Want To Make It On Repeat

Whenever one's in need of a hearty, accessible meal, potatoes are always part of the equation. Whether they're roasted to pair with steak or steamed alongside earthy vegetables, the spud is the ultimate comfort dish. To get the ingredient at the peak of coziness, southern stewed potatoes are the way to go.

Each region has their own special flair for food, but southern cuisine is something special. Known as the home of comfort food, only the South can create something as sustaining as stewed potatoes — and with such few ingredients. Although its exact origins are unknown, stewed potatoes are said to have sprung up after the Civil War, when the region suffered financially. The bare-boned nature of stewed potatoes shows this; made from only potatoes, water, butter, salt, and bacon grease, it's a pretty inexpensive meal to make.

Despite its limited ingredient list, the southern potato dish isn't lacking in flavor. With potatoes being such a starchy food, they naturally thicken the water, turning the liquid into a velvety stew. Butter adds to the richness, while bacon grease adds a savory note. After peeling and cubing your potatoes, add them to water and allow them to boil. Once the starchy water reduces into a robust liquid, stir in the salt, pepper, butter, and bacon grease and let the stew simmer a while longer.