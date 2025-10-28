This Southern Side Turns Humble Potatoes Into Pure Comfort — You'll Want To Make It On Repeat
Whenever one's in need of a hearty, accessible meal, potatoes are always part of the equation. Whether they're roasted to pair with steak or steamed alongside earthy vegetables, the spud is the ultimate comfort dish. To get the ingredient at the peak of coziness, southern stewed potatoes are the way to go.
Each region has their own special flair for food, but southern cuisine is something special. Known as the home of comfort food, only the South can create something as sustaining as stewed potatoes — and with such few ingredients. Although its exact origins are unknown, stewed potatoes are said to have sprung up after the Civil War, when the region suffered financially. The bare-boned nature of stewed potatoes shows this; made from only potatoes, water, butter, salt, and bacon grease, it's a pretty inexpensive meal to make.
Despite its limited ingredient list, the southern potato dish isn't lacking in flavor. With potatoes being such a starchy food, they naturally thicken the water, turning the liquid into a velvety stew. Butter adds to the richness, while bacon grease adds a savory note. After peeling and cubing your potatoes, add them to water and allow them to boil. Once the starchy water reduces into a robust liquid, stir in the salt, pepper, butter, and bacon grease and let the stew simmer a while longer.
What should you serve stewed potatoes with?
Thanks to potatoes' mild, earthy taste, they pair well with practically all kinds of comfort food. Eat the hearty dish alongside chicken fried chicken with creamy gravy or place some Mississippi roast atop the spuds for an ultra cozy meal. It's also delicious when served with meatloaf, green bean casserole, crispy fried green tomatoes, and of course, buttery cornbread.
The best part about stewed potatoes is all the add-ins that can be used to help it better complement the dish it's being eaten with. To pair stewed potatoes with fiery shrimp gumbo, add in some paprika and a pinch of garlic and onion powder. On the other hand, a sprinkle of cheese atop the steamy stew tastes incredible with chili or fried chicken. You can also alter the main ingredients in the recipe too; try using an herb compound butter rather than the plain, unsalted kind.
You can also stir heftier items into stewed potatoes to make the side dish more filling. Shredded rotisserie chicken, pulled pork, chopped bacon, or tender steak tips would add a savory spin to the dish, while corn or baked beans can sweeten things up.