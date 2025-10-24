This Award-Winning BBQ Restaurant Defied The Odds After Bankruptcy

Andrew Darneille spent his early years in the culinary world going head-to-head against the top pitmasters in America on the competitive circuit. That never-give-up attitude he forged at the time came in handy later, as he dragged his restaurant out of the fires of bankruptcy and put it back on the road to success. We're talking about Smokecraft Modern Barbecue, the award-winning BBQ restaurant in Arlington, Virginia which defied really long odds to make it to its five-year anniversary in the spring of 2025.

Darneille opened Smokecraft Modern Barbecue in 2020 — directly following the year in which his team won over 70 awards on the festival circuit. While he didn't know it then, the timing could not have been worse. Between finding the perfect spot in Clarendon, a neighborhood in northern Arlington County, and fitting it out with all of the telltale signs of a great BBQ restaurant for the grand opening, COVID-19 struck. This meant that Smokecraft ended up opening its doors at a time when, according to the National Restaurant Association, over 100,000 restaurants were downing shutters.

This was a double blow. For one, Smokecraft got nowhere close to its projected revenues, considering it had to work to attract employees and deal with social distancing rules from the word go. But that wasn't even the worst of it. Having only started operations four months into lockdown, Smokecraft didn't qualify for any of the government grants for struggling businesses. So, despite getting rave reviews Darneille was constantly stuck between finding his feet and swimming against the tide. Having accumulated debts of $1.4 million, Smokecraft filed for bankruptcy in 2024.