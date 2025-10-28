Toast First, Grill Later: The Grilled Cheese Trick You're Missing

People love sandwiches. According to survey data from Talker Research, Americans eat six sandwiches a week on average. And of all the hundreds of types of sandwiches we could enjoy, grilled cheese is the most popular. With a stunning 42%, respondents overwhelmingly chose grilled cheese as their favorite, with chicken coming in second and turkey in third. The average American eats 36 grilled cheese sandwiches per year, according to the Campbell's Company. If you count yourself among the sandwich's fans, you'll want to give this little trick a try — toast your bread first.

When we put together our list of grilled cheese hacks, this one stood out, yet you may not be aware of it despite its simplicity. All you have to do is put your bread in the toaster first before adding anything to it. Once it pops, assemble and prepare your grilled cheese as you normally would with untoasted bread.

Pre-toasting your bread ensures a fully crunchy sandwich that pan-frying alone cannot achieve. A normal grilled cheese will have that nice crunchy exterior, but the inside can get soggy, especially if you include more ingredients than just cheese. For example, an elevated grilled cheese, like one that includes slices of fresh tomato, can become an ungainly mess if you're just using fresh bread.