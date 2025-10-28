The Marie Callender's Comfort Meal That Was Discontinued With Little Notice

Rewind to 2020, and the world was topsy-turvy. Yet, for Marie Callender's fans, there was an extra bone of contention: The shocking discontinuation of the humble Herb Roasted Chicken. This frozen meal was the definition of comfort cuisine, and honestly, with 450 calories for just $4.19, a total bargain.

The exact motivations for the meal's untimely demise are uncertain. Its discontinuation was confirmed via Facebook, attracting a flurry of comments below. "Okay but WHY was the herb roasted chicken discontinued????" wrote one bereaved user. Unfortunately, Marie Callender's only response was generic, citing: "Product changes happen for a variety of reasons, including ingredient availability, manufacturing updates, or to make room for new and exciting products that we hope you'll love just as much."

Despite the cries of "bring back the herb roasted chicken," Marie Callender's stood firm. In retrospect, its snap decision was probably swayed by the global pandemic. The Facebook post, dated March 19, 2020, coincided with California's first stay-at-home order (incidentally, impacting Marie Callender's home state). With forced business closures, shifting consumer demand, and supply chain disruptions, strain was snowballing nationwide. This whirlwind of factors likely pushed the Herb Roasted Chicken into the elimination zone. The silver lining? At least most people had time to cook herb roasted chicken at home.