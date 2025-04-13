This Frozen Marie Callender's Meal Is So Good, We'd Eat It For Thanksgiving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marie Callender's chain of kitschy all-American restaurants may have dwindled, but its frozen food business is going strong. Marie Callender's is our top choice for frozen dessert pie brands, and its savory selection is just as impressive. We tasted 16 Marie Callender's frozen meals and our top choice was so good we'd eat it for Thanksgiving.

How does Thanksgiving factor into it you ask? Well, because the frozen meal that wins first place is roasted turkey bread and stuffing! Our ranking focused on criteria like flavor, texture, and cohesion. And, this frozen turkey meal is as complete and well-rounded as it is delicious. Not only does it feature turkey and stuffing, but it also comes with green beans and mashed potatoes and gravy. A true holiday dinner with all the fix-ins, the frozen turkey and stuffing meal really is the best value for the money, saving you all the time it would take to make four different dishes. Plus, the comforting savoriness of every element truly puts this meal in a class all its own.

The stuffing was our favorite part, offering an herbaceous flavor and a delightfully chewy breaded texture to contrast the tender, juicy roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes. But every component of this meal was well executed and stacked just like an overflowing Thanksgiving plate so that you get a bite of everything with every forkful.