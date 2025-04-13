This Frozen Marie Callender's Meal Is So Good, We'd Eat It For Thanksgiving
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Marie Callender's chain of kitschy all-American restaurants may have dwindled, but its frozen food business is going strong. Marie Callender's is our top choice for frozen dessert pie brands, and its savory selection is just as impressive. We tasted 16 Marie Callender's frozen meals and our top choice was so good we'd eat it for Thanksgiving.
How does Thanksgiving factor into it you ask? Well, because the frozen meal that wins first place is roasted turkey bread and stuffing! Our ranking focused on criteria like flavor, texture, and cohesion. And, this frozen turkey meal is as complete and well-rounded as it is delicious. Not only does it feature turkey and stuffing, but it also comes with green beans and mashed potatoes and gravy. A true holiday dinner with all the fix-ins, the frozen turkey and stuffing meal really is the best value for the money, saving you all the time it would take to make four different dishes. Plus, the comforting savoriness of every element truly puts this meal in a class all its own.
The stuffing was our favorite part, offering an herbaceous flavor and a delightfully chewy breaded texture to contrast the tender, juicy roasted turkey and creamy mashed potatoes. But every component of this meal was well executed and stacked just like an overflowing Thanksgiving plate so that you get a bite of everything with every forkful.
More rave reviews for Marie Callender's turkey dinner
Marie Callender's frozen dinners are sold at most major grocery stores. On every site from Target to Walmart to Marie Callender's own product list, you can find rave reviews for the turkey dinner. A Walmart customer echoed our sentiments by saying that they'd eat it for their Thanksgiving meal. Other online reviews deem it comforting, hearty, and filling. The only complaint expressed in many of these 4 and 5-star reviews was that they wish the portions were bigger. However, for a weekday lunch or dinner on the go, a Thanksgiving meal should be indulgent but light enough to where you don't have to unbutton your pants and take a nap to recover.
Some reviews suggested serving the turkey dinner with a can of jellied cranberry sauce for good measure; you can't go wrong with Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce, but if you're looking for something a little more natural, Ocean Spray also sells a whole berry cranberry sauce. You can also round out the meal, a slice of one of Marie Callender's frozen pies; we think the Dutch Apple pie should be your first pick!